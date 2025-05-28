Trump's Legal and Political Maneuvers Shake Domestic Landscape

President Donald Trump's administration has overtly sought the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to expedite deportations. The Justice Department filed to lift a nationwide injunction that mandates opportunities for migrants to seek legal relief when deported to third countries, citing national security interests.

The Trump administration's legal entanglements extend to National Public Radio. NPR accuses the administration of violating the First Amendment through executive orders slashing federal funding for public broadcasters, directly challenging Trump's restrictive fiscal measures.

Furthermore, the U.S domestic political spectrum is rife with debates over tariffs, federal contracts, and aviation agreements. Calls for renegotiating a zero-tariff pact in the aviation sector underscore economic tensions. Meanwhile, Trump's controversial legal efforts against established institutions present multifaceted challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)