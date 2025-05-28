Putin's Demands: A Chilly Peace Deal
President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine involve halting NATO's eastward expansion and lifting some sanctions on Russia. He seeks written assurances from Western leaders. Russia's stance remains firm as battles in Ukraine escalate, with potential ramifications for future peace.
President Vladimir Putin is setting firm conditions to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, demanding written assurances from Western leaders to stop NATO's eastward expansion and to lift several sanctions on Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing frustration with the intensifying conflict, urged Putin to engage in ceasefire talks, warning against military escalation. The negotiations hinge on NATO's enlargement issue, with Russia seeking guarantees against Ukrainian, Georgian, and Moldovan membership.
As military confrontations worsen, economic constraints gnaw at Russia's wartime economy, while Western powers remain firm on NATO's open-door policy, underscoring a complex geopolitical impasse with significant stakes for both sides.
