Progress in Ladakh: Domicile Policy Breakthrough

Ladakh representatives met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reaching an agreement on domicile policy, reservation, and recruitment. Discussions focused on the need for statehood and status under the sixth schedule. The meeting ended a stalemate with decisions on domicile criteria and job reservations, promising further talks on statehood soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST
In a significant development, representatives from Ladakh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss critical issues surrounding the region's governance and local rights. The talks marked a breakthrough in previously stalled negotiations, with agreements reached on the domicile policy, reservation, and recruitment processes.

The meeting, which included delegates from the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, focused on securing Ladakh's future, with hopes of addressing statehood and sixth schedule status. Sajjad Kargili, a Kargil-based activist, confirmed progress on domicile rules—suggesting a finalized 15-year residency requirement—and hinted at future discussions about statehood.

While talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs had been deadlocked earlier, this meeting promises concrete steps, like initiating recruitment processes for gazetted posts. However, unresolved issues remain, such as establishing a Public Service Commission, and further discussions are anticipated within a month, aiming to empower and preserve Ladakh's identity.

