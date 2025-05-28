China Rebukes Czech Accusations Amidst Cyber Attack Row
The Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic has voiced strong objection to accusations that it initiated a cyber attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry. The embassy urged the Czech government to cease 'microphone diplomacy' and correct its missteps immediately.
The Chinese embassy in Prague expressed vehement disapproval on Wednesday after the Czech government alleged China's responsibility for a recent cyber attack targeting the Czech Foreign Ministry.
In a strongly worded statement, the embassy urged the Czech side to halt what it described as 'microphone diplomacy' and to amend its supposed erroneous actions.
This diplomatic tension arrives amidst a backdrop of increasing cybersecurity disputes, highlighting the fragility of international relations in the digital age.
