The Chinese embassy in Prague expressed vehement disapproval on Wednesday after the Czech government alleged China's responsibility for a recent cyber attack targeting the Czech Foreign Ministry.

In a strongly worded statement, the embassy urged the Czech side to halt what it described as 'microphone diplomacy' and to amend its supposed erroneous actions.

This diplomatic tension arrives amidst a backdrop of increasing cybersecurity disputes, highlighting the fragility of international relations in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)