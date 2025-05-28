Left Menu

China Rebukes Czech Accusations Amidst Cyber Attack Row

The Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic has voiced strong objection to accusations that it initiated a cyber attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry. The embassy urged the Czech government to cease 'microphone diplomacy' and correct its missteps immediately.

Updated: 28-05-2025 20:07 IST
  • Czechia

The Chinese embassy in Prague expressed vehement disapproval on Wednesday after the Czech government alleged China's responsibility for a recent cyber attack targeting the Czech Foreign Ministry.

In a strongly worded statement, the embassy urged the Czech side to halt what it described as 'microphone diplomacy' and to amend its supposed erroneous actions.

This diplomatic tension arrives amidst a backdrop of increasing cybersecurity disputes, highlighting the fragility of international relations in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

