Himachal Pradesh Demands Dues Before Releasing Kishau Dam Water

Himachal Pradesh will release water from the Kishau dam to neighboring states only after pending arrears are cleared, as stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The demand includes a call for affidavits in the Supreme Court. Development plans and political criticisms were also highlighted during his speech in Kullu district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has delivered a stern message to neighboring states, asserting that water from the Kishau dam will only be released once they settle outstanding arrears. Sukhu emphasized the state's demands while addressing a rally in Kullu district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister articulated that payments pending to the Bhakra Beas Management Board must be cleared, pointing out that these arrears have accumulated over 14 years. Sukhu further insisted that the states must submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming their commitment to settling these dues.

In other announcements, Sukhu unveiled plans for a new CBSE-affiliated school and a milk processing unit in Banjar, while also criticizing the opposition for alleged financial mismanagement. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 78.47 crore.

