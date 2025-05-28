Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Key Accused in West Bengal Mob Attack

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Mohit Mahato, alias Sahil, a key accused in the mob attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. The arrest occurred in Bengaluru following extensive intelligence efforts, bringing the total arrests to 17. Incriminating documents were seized in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:12 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Key Accused in West Bengal Mob Attack
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Mohit Mahato, also known as Sahil, in connection with last year's attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal.

Mahato, who had been evading capture, was detained in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The NIA team, relying on robust technical and human intelligence, managed to seize incriminating documents and a mobile phone from the suspect, now under scrutiny.

This arrest marks the 17th related to the incident, where Pandey and his team were attacked en route to former MP Arjun Singh's residence. While state police swiftly arrested 12 suspects, the NIA has been instrumental in apprehending five. Since taking over the investigation in November 2024, the agency has filed three chargesheets against 14 accused individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025