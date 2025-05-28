NIA Cracks Down on Key Accused in West Bengal Mob Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Mohit Mahato, also known as Sahil, in connection with last year's attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal.

Mahato, who had been evading capture, was detained in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The NIA team, relying on robust technical and human intelligence, managed to seize incriminating documents and a mobile phone from the suspect, now under scrutiny.

This arrest marks the 17th related to the incident, where Pandey and his team were attacked en route to former MP Arjun Singh's residence. While state police swiftly arrested 12 suspects, the NIA has been instrumental in apprehending five. Since taking over the investigation in November 2024, the agency has filed three chargesheets against 14 accused individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)