Russia Calls for New Peace Talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Russia is urging Ukraine to participate in another round of peace talks scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, aiming for an enduring peace deal. Though recent negotiations failed to secure a ceasefire, Russia remains hopeful for progress. Discussions will focus on terms for a peaceful resolution.
In a renewed effort to resolve the ongoing conflict, Russia has suggested holding another round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This comes after previous discussions failed to achieve a ceasefire agreement.
The ongoing tensions, likened to the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since World War Two, remain unresolved. The initial attempt to broker peace earlier in May did not yield the desired results, as Moscow emphasized that specific conditions must be fulfilled before a ceasefire can be established.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed readiness to cooperate on a peaceful accord. Both nations are tasked with drafting their visions of settlement modalities to exchange at the upcoming talks, as noted by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
