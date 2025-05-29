Strengthening Ties: Russian and North Korean Officials Discuss Cooperation

On Wednesday in Pyongyang, Russia's Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Shulika, engaged in pivotal discussions with North Korea's Vice Minister of Public Security, Ri Song Chol. The primary agenda was to enhance cooperation and exchange between the two nations, as reported by state media on Thursday.

The meeting was a significant diplomatic event, attended by officials from North Korea's Ministry of Public Security and Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Also present were representatives from the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, signaling a concerted effort to strengthen bilateral relations.

The delegation led by Shulika reached Pyongyang earlier in the week, aiming to explore and solidify avenues for future collaboration. This diplomatic overture embodies the strategic importance both nations place on their evolving partnership.