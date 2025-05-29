Supreme Court to Address Jamia Nagar Demolitions

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition next week that challenges the proposed demolitions of alleged illegal properties in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. This decision follows recent notices issued to several properties in the area, citing illegal encroachments on land owned by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai recommended the petitioners initially approach the Delhi High Court. Despite this, the bench agreed to hear the plea due to a past Supreme Court order requiring a 15-day notice period before such actions.

The notices, posted on May 26, mandate property removal within 15 days. This action aligns with a prior Supreme Court directive to the Delhi Development Authority to enforce the removal of unauthorized structures in accordance with legal stipulations.

