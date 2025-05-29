U.S. Defence at Shangri-La: Swaying Asia Against China

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to present at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, aiming to reinforce America's position as a reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region over China. This move comes amidst ongoing regional skepticism about the Trump administration's foreign policy focus.

The dialogue, a significant security forum that includes global defence ministers and diplomats, provides an opportunity for Hegseth to address these concerns and respond to criticisms of previous U.S. approaches under Joe Biden. Hegseth's strategic framing positions the U.S. as a force for stability through partnerships with regional allies.

The context of Hegseth's upcoming speech follows perceived mixed signals from the Trump administration, which have previously unsettled Asian allies. Hegseth's recent appointments and rapid changes at the Department of Defense are also part of broader efforts to implement Trump's national security agenda, despite domestic and international challenges.