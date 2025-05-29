Casino Chaos: Arrest of Hyderabad Man Sparks Murder Investigation
A 25-year-old from Hyderabad was arrested for allegedly assaulting two security guards at a Goa casino, resulting in one fatality. The suspect, Abdul Altaf, tried to flee but was caught at the airport. Police have launched an investigation, revealing Abdul Altaf's prior criminal record.
A Hyderabad man, Abdul Altaf, was arrested in Goa on Thursday for allegedly assaulting two security guards, leading to the death of one. The altercation occurred early morning at a casino in Panaji, where the suspect used a wooden rod with an iron clamp to attack the guards.
Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta reported that Abdul Altaf attempted to flee but was intercepted at Dabolim airport. The deceased guard was identified as Dheeru Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, while the injured guard, Satyam Gaonkar, is recovering from a head injury.
Local authorities are proceeding with the investigation and registering an FIR. Further inquiries revealed Abdul Altaf's criminal history in Hyderabad, prompting intensified scrutiny. A team of forensic experts has inspected the crime scene as part of ongoing investigations.
