Left Menu

Odisha Shocker: Sorcery Suspicions Lead to Tragic Beheading

A 65-year-old man, Rupsingh Majhi, was allegedly beheaded due to suspicion of practicing sorcery in Odisha's Kalahandi district. His headless body was found in a pond, and a local youth has confessed to the murder. Police continue to search for the missing head amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:01 IST
Odisha Shocker: Sorcery Suspicions Lead to Tragic Beheading
man
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Kalahandi district, where a 65-year-old man, Rupsingh Majhi, was allegedly beheaded over suspicions of sorcery. The gruesome discovery of his headless body was made in a village pond, sparking a police investigation.

The tragic event came to light after Rupsingh's brother, Durjan Majhi, reported him missing when he failed to return home for two days. Following the complaint, police found bloodstains behind the Deypur Panchayat office, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Authorities apprehended a 21-year-old suspect in Goa, who confessed to the murder, claiming he believed the victim practiced sorcery. As the search for the missing head continues, the accused remains in custody, with the local community reeling from the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025