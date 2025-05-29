Odisha Shocker: Sorcery Suspicions Lead to Tragic Beheading

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Kalahandi district, where a 65-year-old man, Rupsingh Majhi, was allegedly beheaded over suspicions of sorcery. The gruesome discovery of his headless body was made in a village pond, sparking a police investigation.

The tragic event came to light after Rupsingh's brother, Durjan Majhi, reported him missing when he failed to return home for two days. Following the complaint, police found bloodstains behind the Deypur Panchayat office, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Authorities apprehended a 21-year-old suspect in Goa, who confessed to the murder, claiming he believed the victim practiced sorcery. As the search for the missing head continues, the accused remains in custody, with the local community reeling from the tragedy.

