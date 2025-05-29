Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Anti-Communal Force Amid Rising Tensions

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with the murder of a Muslim man in Dakshina Kannada. The government is forming an anti-communal force to prevent such violence. The victim's murder follows a similar incident involving Suhas Shetty earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:30 IST
Karnataka Launches Anti-Communal Force Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Muslim man in Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. The incident has prompted the state to implement stringent measures to curb communal violence.

In response to the tragic event, the Karnataka government has issued an order to establish an anti-communal force with immediate effect. 'We take such incidents very seriously and are committed to taking merciless action against those involved,' Minister Parameshwara stated, emphasizing the need for stricter laws.

The new force will initially focus on Shivamogga, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, regions identified as sensitive due to recurring communal unrest. The Home Minister urged public representatives to exercise restraint and work towards peace, highlighting the district's potential for development if communal tensions are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025