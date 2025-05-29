Karnataka Launches Anti-Communal Force Amid Rising Tensions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Muslim man in Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. The incident has prompted the state to implement stringent measures to curb communal violence.

In response to the tragic event, the Karnataka government has issued an order to establish an anti-communal force with immediate effect. 'We take such incidents very seriously and are committed to taking merciless action against those involved,' Minister Parameshwara stated, emphasizing the need for stricter laws.

The new force will initially focus on Shivamogga, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, regions identified as sensitive due to recurring communal unrest. The Home Minister urged public representatives to exercise restraint and work towards peace, highlighting the district's potential for development if communal tensions are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)