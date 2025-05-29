Left Menu

Single Parent Judge Fights for Childcare Leave in Landmark Case

A single parent and judicial officer from Jharkhand is challenging the denial of her childcare leave request. Her plea for six months' leave was considered by the Supreme Court, leading to the issuance of notices to the state. The case highlights issues in childcare leave for judicial officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:08 IST
Single Parent Judge Fights for Childcare Leave in Landmark Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday addressed a significant plea from a single mother and judicial officer challenging the denial of her request for childcare leave. The officer, an additional district judge from the Scheduled Caste category, sought a six-month leave, underlining concerns about workplace policies for judicial officers.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, took note of her plea and mandated that notices be distributed to the Jharkhand government and the judiciary. The case was scheduled for further hearing in the upcoming week.

Representing the officer, her lawyer emphasized her exemplary service record, noting her substantial case disposal rate. Despite Child Care Leave Rules entitling her to 730 days, her current request is for a mere six months.

