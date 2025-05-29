Single Parent Judge Fights for Childcare Leave in Landmark Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday addressed a significant plea from a single mother and judicial officer challenging the denial of her request for childcare leave. The officer, an additional district judge from the Scheduled Caste category, sought a six-month leave, underlining concerns about workplace policies for judicial officers.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, took note of her plea and mandated that notices be distributed to the Jharkhand government and the judiciary. The case was scheduled for further hearing in the upcoming week.

Representing the officer, her lawyer emphasized her exemplary service record, noting her substantial case disposal rate. Despite Child Care Leave Rules entitling her to 730 days, her current request is for a mere six months.