Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra: Nigerian Nationals Arrested

In a significant drug bust in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two Nigerian nationals were arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine, mephedrone, and other items valued at Rs 11.58 crore. The suspects, identified as Victor Odichima Onuwalla alias Dike Raymond and Invebuva Chukvebuka Chimaobi, were detained following a raid conducted in Evershine City on Monday based on a tip-off, Crime Unit II senior inspector Samir Ahirrao reported on Thursday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 48 grams of cocaine, 22.865 kilograms of mephedrone, along with chemicals used to manufacture drugs, all cumulatively valued at Rs 11.58 crore. Both individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to authorities, the Valiv police are continuing their investigations to gather additional details about the wider drug-peddling network that the arrested individuals may be associated with.

