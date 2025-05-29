Left Menu

Illegal Gun Factory Busted: Five Arrested in Dhanbad Crackdown

A joint operation by West Bengal's ATS and Jharkhand Police led to the dismantling of an illegal gun factory in Dhanbad. Five individuals, including the operator Murshid Ansari, were detained. Several firearms and manufacturing equipment were seized. Ansari confessed to supplying weapons to multiple states.

29-05-2025
In a significant operation, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of West Bengal, in collaboration with the Jharkhand Police, dismantled an illegal gun factory in Dhanbad district, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, according to officials on Thursday.

The clandestine factory, situated at Singra Basti within the jurisdiction of Mahuda police station, was demolished at approximately 11:30 pm on Wednesday. A substantial cache of finished and unfinished country-made pistols, along with firearms manufacturing machinery, was confiscated.

Baghmara sub-divisional police officer Purushottam Kumar Singh, who was part of the ATS team, confirmed the arrest of factory operator Murshid Ansari and four mechanics. Ansari's wife, Heena Parveen, was detained for questioning but later released. Ansari admitted to operating the factory for a long duration, distributing weapons across Bengal and other states. The investigation continues.

