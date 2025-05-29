Accidental Firing Incident Injures Sub-Inspector in Sultanpur

A police sub-inspector was injured in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to an accidental firing incident on Thursday, according to local officials.

Sub-Inspector Jagdish Singh was wounded in the upper thigh by a bullet, which was accidentally discharged while his service revolver was being deposited.

The bullet ricocheted off a wall and injured Singh, who is now in a stable condition and receiving treatment at the Government Medical College. An investigation is planned to thoroughly understand the mishap.

