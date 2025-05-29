Stavropol Explosion Tragedy: Local Official Among Victims

On Thursday, Russian authorities opened a criminal case following the deaths of two individuals, including a local government official, in an explosion in Stavropol, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia and the regional governor.

The incident claimed the lives of Zaur Gurtsiev, a city official poised for a regional government role, and an unidentified man. Video from social media depicts the moment of the explosion, capturing a bright flash before the footage cuts out.

The Investigative Committee has initiated investigations into murder and illegal explosive possession in the wake of the tragedy. Stavropol Region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov extended condolences to Gurtsiev's family and honored his service.