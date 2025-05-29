Goat Dispute Escalates to Street Scuffle in Northeast Delhi
A dispute over goats tied on a road led to a physical altercation between two groups in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas. A 27-year-old man was arrested following injuries sustained by several individuals. Police are investigating the potential business rivalry involved, deploying additional forces for order.
- Country:
- India
An ordinary disagreement over goats tied on a roadway escalated dramatically into a full-blown altercation in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, resulting in multiple injuries and the arrest of a 27-year-old man, police reported on Thursday.
The conflict erupted around 9:30 pm on Wednesday on 30 Futa Road when Manoj Dhama objected to Sarvar's goats blocking the path. Infuriated, Sarvar called others, leading to a violent confrontation with Dhama, his family, and locals.
Beyond the immediate conflict, police are exploring business rivalry aspects, as both parties deal in second-hand cars. Authorities maintain heightened law enforcement presence in the area to ensure calm and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- goats
- scuffle
- Khajuri Khas
- arrest
- conflict
- business rivalry
- police
- altercation
- law
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Post
Kolkata Police Officer Arrested in Rs 2.66 Crore Loot Case
Trump's Ceasefire Claim on India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Controversy
IMF and DRC Reach Staff-Level Agreement Amid Conflict and Economic Strains