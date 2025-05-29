Left Menu

Goat Dispute Escalates to Street Scuffle in Northeast Delhi

A dispute over goats tied on a road led to a physical altercation between two groups in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas. A 27-year-old man was arrested following injuries sustained by several individuals. Police are investigating the potential business rivalry involved, deploying additional forces for order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An ordinary disagreement over goats tied on a roadway escalated dramatically into a full-blown altercation in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, resulting in multiple injuries and the arrest of a 27-year-old man, police reported on Thursday.

The conflict erupted around 9:30 pm on Wednesday on 30 Futa Road when Manoj Dhama objected to Sarvar's goats blocking the path. Infuriated, Sarvar called others, leading to a violent confrontation with Dhama, his family, and locals.

Beyond the immediate conflict, police are exploring business rivalry aspects, as both parties deal in second-hand cars. Authorities maintain heightened law enforcement presence in the area to ensure calm and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

