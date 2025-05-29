Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push Against Cross-Border Terrorism in Saudi Arabia

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Saudi Arabia to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. They engaged in discussions at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre, aiming to strengthen India-Saudi Arabian security partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Saudi Arabia, aiming to confront cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan. The team emphasized India's steadfast zero-tolerance stance at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and engaged in knowledge exchanges on combatting terrorism.

The dialogue highlighted the potential for increased collaboration in security education and research, exploring the scope for India-Saudi Arabian partnership expansion. The delegation toured critical facilities at the university, presenting the opportunity for in-depth discussions on the role of joint efforts against terrorism.

Additionally, the delegation had strategic talks with the Gulf Research Centre, underscoring a solid India-Saudi Arabia partnership across various domains, including security and defence. The visit comes amid heightened tensions following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and subsequent retaliatory measures against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

