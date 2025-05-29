India's Diplomatic Push Against Cross-Border Terrorism in Saudi Arabia
An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Saudi Arabia to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. They engaged in discussions at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre, aiming to strengthen India-Saudi Arabian security partnerships.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Saudi Arabia, aiming to confront cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan. The team emphasized India's steadfast zero-tolerance stance at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and engaged in knowledge exchanges on combatting terrorism.
The dialogue highlighted the potential for increased collaboration in security education and research, exploring the scope for India-Saudi Arabian partnership expansion. The delegation toured critical facilities at the university, presenting the opportunity for in-depth discussions on the role of joint efforts against terrorism.
Additionally, the delegation had strategic talks with the Gulf Research Centre, underscoring a solid India-Saudi Arabia partnership across various domains, including security and defence. The visit comes amid heightened tensions following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and subsequent retaliatory measures against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Enhanced Security for EAM S Jaishankar Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Enhanced Security for Jaishankar Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure
India Rebuffs Trump's Mediation Claim Amidst High-Level Security Review