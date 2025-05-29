Left Menu

Thailand Drops Royal Defamation Case Against U.S. Academic

Thailand's attorney general's office has decided not to prosecute American academic Paul Chambers for royal defamation due to insufficient evidence. Chambers' case had raised concerns over free speech restrictions. The charges were linked to a Facebook post from a Singapore think tank's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:24 IST
In a significant legal development, Thailand's attorney general's office has opted not to press charges against American academic Paul Chambers, who faced royal defamation accusations. Chambers, formerly a political science lecturer in Thailand, was initially detained in April.

Chambers' lawyer confirmed his departure from Thailand following the ruling, while the Thai police's dissent on the attorney general's decision was overruled. The charges, which attracted global academic and governmental scrutiny, pertained to a translated snippet from a Singaporean think tank's online content.

The attorney general's decision underscores ongoing tensions around Thailand's lese majeste law, which imposes harsh penalties for defaming the monarchy and has sparked debates on free speech limitations in the country. Chambers' study focus on the Thai military's role in politics further highlights the complex interplay of authority and freedom in Thailand.

