Explosive Cache Uncovered: Security Forces Strike in Chhattisgarh Forest

Security forces have successfully uncovered a significant cache of explosives hidden by Naxalites in the forested areas of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports.

The discovery was made on Thursday in the Bottetong village forest, within the jurisdiction of Chintagufa police station. A joint team comprising the 203rd battalion of CoBRA, a specialized CRPF unit, and local district police conducted the operation based on credible intelligence about Naxalite presence.

The search led to the unearthing of Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, both live and empty, in an underground pit alongside materials for their construction. A total of 15 live BGL shells, 17 empty shells, and 78 BGL tubes measuring 5 to 6 inches were among the recovered items, officials confirmed.

