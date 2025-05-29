India's New Visa Module for Afghan Nationals Unveiled
The Ministry of External Affairs announces a new visa system for Afghan nationals, offering applications in six categories: medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic visas. The new module, effective from April 29, replaces the old system, aiming to enhance India-Afghanistan relations.
The Ministry of External Affairs has launched a new visa module for Afghan nationals, enabling applications in six distinct categories. The categories include medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic visas. MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the update during a press briefing.
Implemented last month, the new module supersedes the former visa system. Afghan nationals currently in India must convert their existing visas in compliance with the new policy, requiring them to approach the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi or other locations as necessary.
This initiative is expected to bolster the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Afghanistan, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening these bilateral relationships through streamlined visa processes.
