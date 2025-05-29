Backbone of Steel: The Fight for Workers' Rights at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Andhra Pradesh State Committee of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has called for the immediate reinstatement of 3,000 contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), claiming their recent termination reflects a concerning privatization policy. HRF has expressed solidarity with the workers, many of whom are currently on strike.

The HRF alleges that VSP's management is using fear tactics, including police intimidation, instead of engaging in dialogue to address the workers' demands for job security and fair wages. They warn that such moves could be in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act of 1948.

This labor unrest comes amidst warnings by HRF of a government strategy to privatize VSP, evidenced by a recent Rs 11,440-crore bailout package designed to make the plant more attractive to private investors. Amidst protests, political figures like Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila have shown support by launching hunger strikes, demanding protection of workers' rights.

