Left Menu

Unmasking the Espionage Web: Arrest in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Kasim from Rajasthan for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage. Kasim visited Pakistan twice, possibly meeting Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials. A case was registered following intelligence on the misuse of Indian SIMs for gathering classified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:21 IST
Unmasking the Espionage Web: Arrest in Delhi
espionage
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a Rajasthan man, identified as Kasim, alleged to have supported Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by providing Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities, officials reported on Thursday.

Kasim, aged 34, has journeyed to Pakistan twice, initially in August 2024 and later in March 2025, residing there for approximately 90 days. Investigations suggest his meetings with personnel from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior officer elaborated.

The arrest followed intelligence indicating misuse of Indian mobile numbers by PIOs for sensitive information extraction concerning the Indian Army and government establishments. As investigations deepen, more Indian associates in this conspiracy may soon be unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025