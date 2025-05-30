Unmasking the Espionage Web: Arrest in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested Kasim from Rajasthan for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage. Kasim visited Pakistan twice, possibly meeting Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials. A case was registered following intelligence on the misuse of Indian SIMs for gathering classified information.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have apprehended a Rajasthan man, identified as Kasim, alleged to have supported Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by providing Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities, officials reported on Thursday.
Kasim, aged 34, has journeyed to Pakistan twice, initially in August 2024 and later in March 2025, residing there for approximately 90 days. Investigations suggest his meetings with personnel from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior officer elaborated.
The arrest followed intelligence indicating misuse of Indian mobile numbers by PIOs for sensitive information extraction concerning the Indian Army and government establishments. As investigations deepen, more Indian associates in this conspiracy may soon be unveiled.
