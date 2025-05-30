Journalist's Poison Protest: Harassment Charges Rock Local Governance

A local journalist and his wife posted a dramatic video online accusing a sub-divisional magistrate, a nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor of harassment, culminating in the couple consuming poison on camera.

Authorities say the journalist, Israr, and his wife were driven to this extreme step due to alleged persistent harassment by officials following his report on corruption. The video caught widespread attention, invoking promises of a thorough investigation by local police, while the accused parties continue to deny any wrongdoing.

Family members allege ongoing threats and false accusations, urging for legal action against the named officials. The accused parties argue that any disputes are misunderstood and claim innocence as police explore the multi-layered case.

