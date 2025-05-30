Left Menu

Journalist's Poison Protest: Harassment Charges Rock Local Governance

A journalist and his wife consumed poison on camera, accusing local officials of harassment. The journalist claimed his news report triggered threats and a false case. Authorities refute these allegations, promising investigation. Family demands action against officials. Meanwhile, implicated parties deny involvement, attributing disputes to other causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:08 IST
  • India

A local journalist and his wife posted a dramatic video online accusing a sub-divisional magistrate, a nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor of harassment, culminating in the couple consuming poison on camera.

Authorities say the journalist, Israr, and his wife were driven to this extreme step due to alleged persistent harassment by officials following his report on corruption. The video caught widespread attention, invoking promises of a thorough investigation by local police, while the accused parties continue to deny any wrongdoing.

Family members allege ongoing threats and false accusations, urging for legal action against the named officials. The accused parties argue that any disputes are misunderstood and claim innocence as police explore the multi-layered case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

