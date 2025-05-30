Left Menu

Hungary's Pride Ban: A Legal Battle Against LGBTQ Crackdown

Five human rights groups are legally challenging Hungary's legislation enabling police to ban LGBTQ Pride marches. This controversial law, passed by Hungary's ruling party, has raised concerns about fundamental EU values. Amid mounting opposition, plans for a significant Pride march in Budapest proceed despite legal challenges.

30-05-2025
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Five human rights groups, including Amnesty International, initiated a legal challenge against Hungary's recent legislation that allows police to prohibit LGBTQ Pride marches. The law, enacted by the ruling Fidesz party, includes provisions for police to use facial recognition to identify march attendees.

Recent constitutional changes restrict gender recognition to only male and female, prompting activists to claim this effectively bans Pride marches. Despite Prime Minister Viktor Orban's discouragements, activists assert the Budapest Pride march planned for June 28 will proceed.

After police banned a smaller march citing legislation favoring child protection over assembly rights, the group launched their challenge. Many European Union nations have criticized Hungary for passing laws seen as discriminatory against LGBTQ+ individuals.

