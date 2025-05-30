Tensions Temporarily Eased: Pakistan and India's Border De-escalation

Tensions between Pakistan and India have temporarily eased as the two countries work to reduce troop levels along their shared border. This move follows the worst clashes in decades, triggered by an April attack in Indian Kashmir.

Fighter jets, missiles, and drones were deployed during the four days of violence, sparking fears of further escalation. However, the situation is drawing down to pre-conflict levels, according to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan's chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

The crisis highlighted the risk of strategic miscalculation between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Behind-the-scenes diplomacy, involving the U.S., played a vital role in brokering peace. However, Indian officials emphasize that talks need to be bilateral, and challenges in future mediations remain.

