Resort Operator and Staff Sentenced to Life for 2022 Murder

A resort operator and two employees were handed life sentences by a court on Friday in connection with the 2022 murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari in the Pauri district.

The operator, Pulkit Arya, along with staff members Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were found guilty of murdering Bhandari and disposing of her body in Rishikesh's Cheela canal. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on each convict, according to prosecution lawyer Ajay Pant.

The case, which involved 47 witnesses and spanned over two years, gained significant attention as Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya. Following the exposure of the crime, the BJP dismissed Vinod Arya, and mass protests erupted, prompting a special investigation by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)