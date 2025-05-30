Left Menu

Resort Operator and Staff Sentenced to Life for 2022 Murder

A court sentenced a resort operator and two employees to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist in Pauri district, India. The case ignited local protests and resulted in a special investigation. The ruling followed an extensive two-year trial involving 47 witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:13 IST
Ankita Bhandari
  • Country:
  • India

A resort operator and two employees were handed life sentences by a court on Friday in connection with the 2022 murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari in the Pauri district.

The operator, Pulkit Arya, along with staff members Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were found guilty of murdering Bhandari and disposing of her body in Rishikesh's Cheela canal. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on each convict, according to prosecution lawyer Ajay Pant.

The case, which involved 47 witnesses and spanned over two years, gained significant attention as Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya. Following the exposure of the crime, the BJP dismissed Vinod Arya, and mass protests erupted, prompting a special investigation by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

