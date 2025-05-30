Russian military forces have reportedly captured the Kindrashivka settlement in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, as per the information disseminated by the Russian Defence Ministry through state news agency RIA Novosti.

This development represents a significant move in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, highlighting the volatile situation in the battle-stricken region.

Independent verification of this report remains unavailable, as Reuters has been unable to confirm the claim on the ground.

