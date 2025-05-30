Russian Troops Advance in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Kindrashivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to Russian state media. The report remains unverified by independent sources.
Russian military forces have reportedly captured the Kindrashivka settlement in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, as per the information disseminated by the Russian Defence Ministry through state news agency RIA Novosti.
This development represents a significant move in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, highlighting the volatile situation in the battle-stricken region.
Independent verification of this report remains unavailable, as Reuters has been unable to confirm the claim on the ground.
