Manipur Governor Reviews Relief Efforts for Displaced Persons
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday took stock of the conditions under which internally displaced persons (IDPs) are living in relief camps scattered across the state, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.
At a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan, attended by the chief secretary, principal secretaries, commissioners, administrative secretaries, and deputy commissioners from all districts, discussions centered on the status of livelihood support, skill development, medical aid, and educational provisions for the IDPs.
The deputy commissioners presented comprehensive reports on initiatives taken for the welfare of IDPs, earning commendation from the governor, who encouraged further enhancements. Additionally, the governor addressed flood preparedness and drainage management, amid violence between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kuki Zo groups since May 2023, which claimed over 260 lives.
