Left Menu

Manipur Governor Reviews Relief Efforts for Displaced Persons

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the living conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at relief camps. During a meeting at Raj Bhavan, officials discussed support initiatives in areas like livelihood and education. Discussions on flood preparedness and drainage management were also held in light of recent ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:44 IST
Manipur Governor Reviews Relief Efforts for Displaced Persons
Ajay Kumar Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday took stock of the conditions under which internally displaced persons (IDPs) are living in relief camps scattered across the state, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

At a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan, attended by the chief secretary, principal secretaries, commissioners, administrative secretaries, and deputy commissioners from all districts, discussions centered on the status of livelihood support, skill development, medical aid, and educational provisions for the IDPs.

The deputy commissioners presented comprehensive reports on initiatives taken for the welfare of IDPs, earning commendation from the governor, who encouraged further enhancements. Additionally, the governor addressed flood preparedness and drainage management, amid violence between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kuki Zo groups since May 2023, which claimed over 260 lives.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025