Maharashtra Women's Commission Faces Backlash Amid Dowry Death Controversy

Rupali Chakankar, head of the Maharashtra Commission for Women, asserts that her panel fulfilled its duties regarding a dowry harassment case involving Vaishnavi Hagawane, despite accusations of police inefficiency.

The opposition has called for Chakankar's resignation, citing inaction following Hagawane's alleged suicide and prior harassment complaints. The incident has led to the arrest and expulsion of Rajendra Hagawane from the Nationalist Congress Party.

Chakankar emphasized stringent state laws against dowry and related practices, yet acknowledged their persistence due to societal neglect. She defended the commission's role, questioning expectations to resolve systemic issues single-handedly.