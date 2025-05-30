Left Menu

Pakistan Joins China's Mediation Initiative: A Step Toward Global Harmony

Pakistan has officially joined the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed), a Chinese-driven initiative to boost international mediation efforts. At the signing ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar praised China's leadership and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and multilateralism, urging resolution of disputes like Kashmir under UN resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:01 IST
On Friday, Pakistan became a part of the Hong Kong-based International Organisation for Mediation. This initiative, spearheaded by China, seeks to enhance international mediation. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar signed the convention on behalf of Pakistan, reinforcing the nation's support for peace and multilateral diplomacy.

Dar lauded Chinese leadership for establishing IOMed and emphasized that the initiative highlights multilateralism's critical role in promoting global peace, stability, and development. As a founding member, Pakistan aims to be an influential advocate for these ideals on the global stage.

Additionally, Dar criticized India for breaching international law, notably through its handling of the Indus Waters Treaty and stressed the importance of UN-backed resolutions for longstanding disputes like Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Office noted that IOMed was conceived during the Belt and Road Forum, with ongoing efforts since 2021.

Latest News

