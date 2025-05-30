Supreme Court Cancels Land Allotment to Charitable Trust in Uttar Pradesh
The Supreme Court upheld the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation's (UPSIDC) decision to cancel the allotment of 125 acres of land to the Kamla Nehru Memorial Trust (KNMT). The court pointed out deficiencies in the allocation process and emphasized the need for transparency in future industrial land allotments.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation's (UPSIDC) decision to revoke a 125-acre land allotment to the Kamla Nehru Memorial Trust (KNMT). The allocation, originally intended for floriculture, was deemed improperly awarded.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh dismissed KNMT's appeal against the 2017 Allahabad High Court order. Highlighting systemic issues, the court noted the hasty manner in which UPSIDC allotted the land in 2003 and the alternative offers made to Jagdishpur Paper Mills Limited during ongoing litigation.
The court emphasized the necessity for transparent and fair procedures in land allocations, ensuring public resources are managed diligently and in the public interest. It directed the authorities to ensure future allocations maximize revenue, align with industrial development priorities, and meet regional economic and environmental objectives.
ALSO READ
Fraudulent Land Allotment Scandal Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy on the Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Major Crackdown on Counterfeit Drugs Yields Big Results
Tech-Driven Transformation: Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat Revolution
Uttar Pradesh Lauds Success of 'Operation Sindoor'