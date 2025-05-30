Left Menu

Supreme Court Cancels Land Allotment to Charitable Trust in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court upheld the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation's (UPSIDC) decision to cancel the allotment of 125 acres of land to the Kamla Nehru Memorial Trust (KNMT). The court pointed out deficiencies in the allocation process and emphasized the need for transparency in future industrial land allotments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST
Supreme Court Cancels Land Allotment to Charitable Trust in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation's (UPSIDC) decision to revoke a 125-acre land allotment to the Kamla Nehru Memorial Trust (KNMT). The allocation, originally intended for floriculture, was deemed improperly awarded.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh dismissed KNMT's appeal against the 2017 Allahabad High Court order. Highlighting systemic issues, the court noted the hasty manner in which UPSIDC allotted the land in 2003 and the alternative offers made to Jagdishpur Paper Mills Limited during ongoing litigation.

The court emphasized the necessity for transparent and fair procedures in land allocations, ensuring public resources are managed diligently and in the public interest. It directed the authorities to ensure future allocations maximize revenue, align with industrial development priorities, and meet regional economic and environmental objectives.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025