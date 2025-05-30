Left Menu

Grandfather's Betrayal: Gold Ransom Kidnap Plot Thwarted in MP

A two-year-old boy was kidnapped by his paternal grandfather and accomplices, demanding 1.5 kgs of gold as ransom. Police successfully rescued the child in Chhindwara district, arresting three people involved. The kidnappers planned the abduction meticulously, using a van and motorbike for transportation.

  • India

A disturbing family betrayal unfolded as a paternal grandfather was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of his two-year-old grandson in Madhya Pradesh for a ransom of 1.5 kgs of gold.

The child, related to Congress MLA Devendra Patel, was abducted from his home in Paloha village and later rescued by police in Chhindwara district. Authorities revealed that the child's grandfather, Arvind Patel, orchestrated the kidnapping with the help of two accomplices.

A swift police operation, which involved 11 teams, successfully traced the child to a house in Chhindwara. The victim was safely reunited with his family, and all involved parties are now facing questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

