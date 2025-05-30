Grandfather's Betrayal: Gold Ransom Kidnap Plot Thwarted in MP

A disturbing family betrayal unfolded as a paternal grandfather was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of his two-year-old grandson in Madhya Pradesh for a ransom of 1.5 kgs of gold.

The child, related to Congress MLA Devendra Patel, was abducted from his home in Paloha village and later rescued by police in Chhindwara district. Authorities revealed that the child's grandfather, Arvind Patel, orchestrated the kidnapping with the help of two accomplices.

A swift police operation, which involved 11 teams, successfully traced the child to a house in Chhindwara. The victim was safely reunited with his family, and all involved parties are now facing questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)