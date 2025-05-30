Left Menu

Stray Animals and Caregivers in Crisis: A Call for Judicial Intervention

A residents' welfare association urges the Chief Justice of India to intervene as policies affecting stray animals and their caregivers cause distress. The association highlights inconsistent state actions, calling for alignment with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United Residents of Delhi (URD) has appealed to Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, regarding growing concerns over the treatment of stray animals and their caregivers in various cities. The association's president, Saurabh Gandhi, claims that recent measures taken by authorities are inconsistent with laws ensuring animal welfare.

Key actions such as banning feeding and relocating animals have been taken in Delhi, Mumbai, Ujjain, and Bengaluru. Gandhi insists these policies need reviewing for alignment with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, urging compassionate treatment and legal compliance.

Highlighting caregivers' struggles, Gandhi emphasizes the need for clear guidelines from the Supreme Court to ensure animal and citizen well-being, stressing the civic duty of caring for stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

