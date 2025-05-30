Tensions Rise: Cuba Rebukes U.S. Diplomat

The Cuban foreign ministry summoned the United States' leading diplomat in Havana, Mike Hammer, on Friday, to formally protest his 'disrespectful' and 'interventionist' behavior. This action underscores rising tensions between the two nations.

Hammer, who has been actively meeting with political dissidents across Cuba, is at the center of this diplomatic tiff. His recent statements about the Trump administration advancing further sanctions have only added to the strain.

The Cuban government's firm stance highlights the ongoing friction exacerbated by U.S. policies. Observers say these developments could further impact the already fragile U.S.-Cuba relations.

