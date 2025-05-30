Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Cuba Rebukes U.S. Diplomat

Cuba's foreign ministry has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Mike Hammer, to formally express disapproval over what it labels as 'disrespectful' and 'interventionist' behavior. This move follows Hammer's engagement with political dissidents and his comments on potential new U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:16 IST
Tensions Rise: Cuba Rebukes U.S. Diplomat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The Cuban foreign ministry summoned the United States' leading diplomat in Havana, Mike Hammer, on Friday, to formally protest his 'disrespectful' and 'interventionist' behavior. This action underscores rising tensions between the two nations.

Hammer, who has been actively meeting with political dissidents across Cuba, is at the center of this diplomatic tiff. His recent statements about the Trump administration advancing further sanctions have only added to the strain.

The Cuban government's firm stance highlights the ongoing friction exacerbated by U.S. policies. Observers say these developments could further impact the already fragile U.S.-Cuba relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025