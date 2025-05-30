End of an Era: UK's NatWest Ownership Concludes
The British government announced the sale of its remaining shares in NatWest Group, ending nearly 17 years of public ownership. This marks the conclusion of a pivotal chapter initiated to safeguard the economy after the collapse of RBS, as NatWest returns to private hands.
30-05-2025
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the significance of the government's intervention nearly two decades ago to shield savers and businesses from the fallout of RBS's collapse. 'That was the right decision then to secure the economy,' she stated.
The transition of NatWest back to private ownership symbolizes the closing of a crucial chapter in the UK's economic history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
