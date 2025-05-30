End of an Era: UK's NatWest Ownership Concludes

The British government has finalized the sale of its remaining shares in NatWest Group, concluding almost 17 years of public ownership.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the significance of the government's intervention nearly two decades ago to shield savers and businesses from the fallout of RBS's collapse. 'That was the right decision then to secure the economy,' she stated.

The transition of NatWest back to private ownership symbolizes the closing of a crucial chapter in the UK's economic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)