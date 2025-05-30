Left Menu

End of an Era: UK's NatWest Ownership Concludes

The British government announced the sale of its remaining shares in NatWest Group, ending nearly 17 years of public ownership. This marks the conclusion of a pivotal chapter initiated to safeguard the economy after the collapse of RBS, as NatWest returns to private hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST
End of an Era: UK's NatWest Ownership Concludes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government has finalized the sale of its remaining shares in NatWest Group, concluding almost 17 years of public ownership.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the significance of the government's intervention nearly two decades ago to shield savers and businesses from the fallout of RBS's collapse. 'That was the right decision then to secure the economy,' she stated.

The transition of NatWest back to private ownership symbolizes the closing of a crucial chapter in the UK's economic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025