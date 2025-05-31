Maoists Surrender: A Shift from Conflict to Peace

In a notable turn of events, eight members of the banned CPI (Maoists), including key figures such as a divisional committee member, laid down their arms in Mulugu district of Telangana on Saturday.

According to an official release, these members surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P. This group is part of a larger wave, totaling 355 Maoists, who have surrendered to the Telangana police since January, with 68 doing so in this district alone.

The state government's welfare measures for those abandoning the Naxal path have significantly influenced this decision, encouraging Maoists to pursue a peaceful life in lieu of conflict, the release stated. Authorities have urged residents along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to remain vigilant and report any Maoist activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)