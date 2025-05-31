Bribe Busted: Uttar Pradesh Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed

A revenue inspector, known as a kanungo, was apprehended by the anti-corruption team in Sadar tehsil for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat, the complainant, Meena, from Asgarpur village, sought to register land post her husband's demise. Narendra Singh, the accused, purportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to proceed with the registration.

Meena managed to gather Rs 50,000 by mortgaging jewelry and borrowing funds. When Singh insisted on the full amount, she enlisted help from the Uttar Pradesh Police's anti-corruption organization in Agra. After a sting operation exposing Singh's misconduct, he was arrested and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.