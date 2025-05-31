Left Menu

Bribe Busted: Uttar Pradesh Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed

A revenue inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the anti-corruption team for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. Narendra Singh demanded a bribe from Meena, a widow seeking land registration. The inspector was caught red-handed with chemically marked cash, leading to his arrest and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:17 IST
Bribe Busted: Uttar Pradesh Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue inspector, known as a kanungo, was apprehended by the anti-corruption team in Sadar tehsil for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat, the complainant, Meena, from Asgarpur village, sought to register land post her husband's demise. Narendra Singh, the accused, purportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to proceed with the registration.

Meena managed to gather Rs 50,000 by mortgaging jewelry and borrowing funds. When Singh insisted on the full amount, she enlisted help from the Uttar Pradesh Police's anti-corruption organization in Agra. After a sting operation exposing Singh's misconduct, he was arrested and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025