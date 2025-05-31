Left Menu

Legislator Intervenes to Retrieve Essential Items from Attached House

In Karunagappally, Kerala, MLA C R Mahesh helped a family retrieve essential items such as medicine and documents from their house, which had been locked by a private financial firm as an attachment due to unpaid debts. The legislator criticized the firm's actions for being inconsiderate and lacking proper communication.

Legislator Intervenes to Retrieve Essential Items from Attached House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic move on Saturday, a Kerala legislator intervened to aid a family in Karunagappally, breaking into their house to retrieve crucial medicines and documents. The home had been locked by a private financial firm citing unpaid debts.

MLA C R Mahesh, armed with a hammer and chisel, defied the financial firm's action in the presence of the media. He condemned the firm's decision to seize the home without warning the family, deeming it an act of cruelty.

Mahesh emphasized the importance of communication between financial firms and debtors, especially when personal items and medicines are involved. Despite the legislator's intervention, the financial authorities have yet to issue a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

