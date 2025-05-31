Legislator Intervenes to Retrieve Essential Items from Attached House

In a dramatic move on Saturday, a Kerala legislator intervened to aid a family in Karunagappally, breaking into their house to retrieve crucial medicines and documents. The home had been locked by a private financial firm citing unpaid debts.

MLA C R Mahesh, armed with a hammer and chisel, defied the financial firm's action in the presence of the media. He condemned the firm's decision to seize the home without warning the family, deeming it an act of cruelty.

Mahesh emphasized the importance of communication between financial firms and debtors, especially when personal items and medicines are involved. Despite the legislator's intervention, the financial authorities have yet to issue a statement.

