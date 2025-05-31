Ceasefire Negotiations: Hamas and Israel Inch Closer
Hamas announced its response to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal involves Hamas exchanging hostages and bodies for the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister's office has yet to comment on the development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas declared on Saturday that it has officially submitted its response to a ceasefire proposal from Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.
The Palestinian organization confirmed that the agreement would see them releasing ten living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for the liberation of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.
Currently, the Israeli Prime Minister's office has not issued a statement regarding the new proposal and its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- proposal
- hostages
- Palestinian
- prisoners
- Steve Witkoff
- Donald Trump
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIFA Under Pressure: Palestinian Concerns Over Israeli Soccer Investigations
Trump's Humanitarian Stand: Aid for Starving Palestinians
Ghalia Abu Moteir: A Palestinian Odyssey from 1948 Nakba to Present Conflict
Controversial Relocation: U.S. Plans to Move Palestinians
Israel says its military has launched a new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release hostages, reports AP.