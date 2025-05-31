Left Menu

Ceasefire Negotiations: Hamas and Israel Inch Closer

Hamas announced its response to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal involves Hamas exchanging hostages and bodies for the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister's office has yet to comment on the development.

Ceasefire Negotiations: Hamas and Israel Inch Closer
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas declared on Saturday that it has officially submitted its response to a ceasefire proposal from Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

The Palestinian organization confirmed that the agreement would see them releasing ten living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for the liberation of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Currently, the Israeli Prime Minister's office has not issued a statement regarding the new proposal and its implications.

