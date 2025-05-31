Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic: Man Arrested in Mumbai for Wife's Severe Burns

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Chembur area, a 46-year-old man was taken into custody on allegations of setting his wife on fire, resulting in severe burns. The heated argument that led to the unfortunate event unfolded on a Friday afternoon, according to local police reports.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Awhad, reportedly demanded sexual intercourse from his wife, who refused, citing she was running late for her job as a domestic worker. This refusal sparked a confrontation, during which the woman, in a fit of anger, poured kerosene on herself but initially failed to ignite it. In a chilling turn, Awhad used a piece of paper, lit from the gas stove, to set her ablaze.

The victim, suffering from serious burn injuries, is currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital. Authorities have arrested Awhad under charges related to murder and other offenses, based on the wife's complaint. The community is in shock as details continue to unfold.