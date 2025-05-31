Left Menu

Tehran Reviews US Proposal for Nuclear Deal Amid Heightened Diplomacy

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi received a U.S. nuclear deal proposal via Oman. Araqchi announced on social media that Iran will respond in alignment with national interests. This development precedes anticipated talks with Washington, although details on timing and location remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:08 IST
Tehran Reviews US Proposal for Nuclear Deal Amid Heightened Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed that Oman's foreign minister presented elements of a U.S. nuclear deal proposal during a brief trip to Tehran on Saturday. This move marks a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Araqchi revealed on the platform X that Iran's response will prioritize its national principles and the rights of its citizens, indicating a cautious but engaged approach to the proposal from Washington.

This announcement sets the stage for an awaited sixth round of negotiations between the two nations over Iran's contentious nuclear program, although details regarding when and where these talks will occur have yet to be confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025