Tehran Reviews US Proposal for Nuclear Deal Amid Heightened Diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed that Oman's foreign minister presented elements of a U.S. nuclear deal proposal during a brief trip to Tehran on Saturday. This move marks a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Araqchi revealed on the platform X that Iran's response will prioritize its national principles and the rights of its citizens, indicating a cautious but engaged approach to the proposal from Washington.

This announcement sets the stage for an awaited sixth round of negotiations between the two nations over Iran's contentious nuclear program, although details regarding when and where these talks will occur have yet to be confirmed.