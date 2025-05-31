Uttarakhand Introduces 'Aapada Sakhi Yojana' for Women Empowerment in Disaster Management
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the 'Aapada Sakhi Yojana' to train women volunteers in disaster response skills. Emphasizing Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, he highlighted the importance of preparedness and advanced technology to mitigate impacts, with significant funding approved for preventive measures.
In a significant move to bolster disaster preparedness, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Aapada Sakhi Yojana', aiming to train women volunteers in critical disaster response skills. This initiative follows the model of the Aapada Mitra scheme, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering women in crisis management.
During the Monsoon and 2025 Preparedness Workshop hosted by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), Dhami stressed the high disaster risk in the region. He underscored the need for community involvement, highlighting how local populations are pivotal in immediate disaster response.
With technological tools like GIS mapping and drones being utilized to pinpoint high-risk zones, and essential resources stocked in vulnerable areas, the government plans to deploy robust preventive measures. This comes as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) allocates substantial funds for landslide prevention and lake monitoring ahead of a forecasted heavy monsoon season.
