Tragic Altercation in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatality

An altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Kakartola area turned fatal as Arshad alias Guddu was killed following a dispute over Barawafat procession awards. Ameer, one of the factions, attacked Arshad with a knife. Police are on the hunt for the absconding accused as tensions rise in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Kakartola area turned deadly when a man identified as Arshad alias Guddu was fatally injured. The scuffle stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between two community factions over Barawafat procession awards.

On Saturday evening, tensions escalated into violence. Ameer, belonging to one of the groups, allegedly stabbed Arshad multiple times, causing critical injuries. Despite being swiftly transported to a hospital, Arshad succumbed to his injuries, escalating unrest in the area.

Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek disclosed that investigations are underway and police raids are being conducted to locate the suspect, Ameer. Meanwhile, enhanced police presence has been deployed to ensure peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

