Tragic Altercation in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatality

An altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Kakartola area turned deadly when a man identified as Arshad alias Guddu was fatally injured. The scuffle stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between two community factions over Barawafat procession awards.

On Saturday evening, tensions escalated into violence. Ameer, belonging to one of the groups, allegedly stabbed Arshad multiple times, causing critical injuries. Despite being swiftly transported to a hospital, Arshad succumbed to his injuries, escalating unrest in the area.

Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek disclosed that investigations are underway and police raids are being conducted to locate the suspect, Ameer. Meanwhile, enhanced police presence has been deployed to ensure peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)