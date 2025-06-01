Tensions Rise as Hamas Seeks Amendments to Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas announced on Saturday its desire for modifications to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel. Despite President Trump's envoy rejecting these changes as "totally unacceptable," Hamas is willing to release 10 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has dismissed Hamas's terms, reaffirming that Israel will continue its efforts to retrieve its hostages and defeat the militant group. Hamas accused the U.S. envoy of bias and seeks a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted aid flow into Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has led to significant humanitarian issues, with aid delivery continuously disrupted. Armed groups in Gaza have looted aid supplies, exacerbating food shortages and fueling the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding amidst the persistent fighting.