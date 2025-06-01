Left Menu

Britain's Defense Boost: New Factories for Weapons and Explosives

Britain plans to build six new weapons factories as part of a Strategic Defence Review. The 1.5 billion-pound investment focuses on enhancing military equipment and services over ten years, including creating 1,800 jobs. The plan also addresses housing for armed forces personnel with additional funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-06-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 03:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move to strengthen national security, Britain announced plans to construct six new factories focusing on weapons and explosives production. This comes as part of a comprehensive review of its defense capabilities, underlined by a 1.5 billion-pound investment included in the upcoming Strategic Defence Review.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed goals to acquire up to 7,000 long-range weapons, all manufactured domestically. These strategic measures are projected to create approximately 1,800 jobs, reinforcing the UK's industrial backbone. Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the need for industrial support to ensure a formidable military presence.

Further commitments include addressing the subpar housing conditions for service members, with an additional 1.5 billion pounds earmarked for improvements. The government's enhanced investment signifies a total of 6 billion pounds allocated to munitions in the current parliamentary term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

