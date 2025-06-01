Swift Police Action: Infant Rescued Within 24 Hours

A swift police operation led to the rescue of a three-month-old girl within 24 hours of her abduction from outside Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai. The local police nabbed the suspect, identified as Roshni Vinod Vageshree, and reunited the child with her mother.

The infant was with her mother when she was abducted on Friday afternoon. Panvel City police quickly mobilized, forming five teams to locate the child and capture the abductor. Through diligent analysis of CCTV footage, they identified the culprit as a woman who had boarded a Pune-bound train.

The search expanded to various locations such as Karjat and Lonavla. The breakthrough came when officers found the woman, who had returned to Panvel, and arrested her near Kalamboli fire station. The baby was safely rescued and returned to her family, much to their relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)