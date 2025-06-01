Left Menu

Swift Police Action: Infant Rescued Within 24 Hours

A three-month-old girl was rescued by police within 24 hours after being abducted from outside Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Roshni Vinod Vageshree, was arrested. She had taken a Pune-bound train before being caught and the baby was reunited with her mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A swift police operation led to the rescue of a three-month-old girl within 24 hours of her abduction from outside Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai. The local police nabbed the suspect, identified as Roshni Vinod Vageshree, and reunited the child with her mother.

The infant was with her mother when she was abducted on Friday afternoon. Panvel City police quickly mobilized, forming five teams to locate the child and capture the abductor. Through diligent analysis of CCTV footage, they identified the culprit as a woman who had boarded a Pune-bound train.

The search expanded to various locations such as Karjat and Lonavla. The breakthrough came when officers found the woman, who had returned to Panvel, and arrested her near Kalamboli fire station. The baby was safely rescued and returned to her family, much to their relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

