Amit Shah Inaugurates New CFSL Building Near Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Central Forensic Science Laboratory building near Kolkata, enhancing forensic capabilities in the region.

On his two-day visit to West Bengal, Shah is set to engage with BJP leaders and functionaries during a convention at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The primary agenda revolves around strategizing for the 2026 assembly elections.

In addition to political engagements, Shah will visit the ancestral home of revered Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata, before returning to New Delhi.