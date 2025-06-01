Amit Shah Inaugurates New CFSL Building Near Kolkata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new Central Forensic Science Laboratory near Kolkata. During his visit to West Bengal, Shah will also engage with BJP leaders at a convention and visit Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house. The meetings will strategize for the 2026 assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Central Forensic Science Laboratory building near Kolkata, enhancing forensic capabilities in the region.
On his two-day visit to West Bengal, Shah is set to engage with BJP leaders and functionaries during a convention at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The primary agenda revolves around strategizing for the 2026 assembly elections.
In addition to political engagements, Shah will visit the ancestral home of revered Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata, before returning to New Delhi.
Advertisement